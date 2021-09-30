Two top SC Republicans file appeal as K-12 schools enact masks after judge’s ruling

READ MORE COVID-19 mask news in Midlands schools Curious to learn what local schools are doing about face masks as COVID-19 rises in South Carolina? Here’s a roundup of the latest updates from elementary schools to universities around the state. Expand All

After a federal judge blocked South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools, saying it discriminates against children with disabilities, the state’s Republican governor and attorney general have filed an appeal of the judge’s ruling.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have called upon the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stay the U.S. District Court ruling that has at least temporarily blocked the state’s ban on mask mandates.

Their appeal and request for injunction were filed Wednesday afternoon and announced Thursday morning.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers included a provision in the budget that prohibits school districts from using state money to enforce a mask mandate.

On Wednesday, U.S. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said in her order that the provision included in this year’s state budget discriminates against children with disabilities and is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal laws.

“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school,” Lewis wrote. “And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities.”

Leading up to Lewis’ order, the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit last month on behalf of Disability Rights South Carolina, Able South Carolina and a group of parents with disabled children. The lawsuit said the provision that bans mask requirements can lead to children who are particularly susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19 being excluded from public schools.

The lawsuit named McMaster, Wilson, state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and several school boards as defendants.

Lewis’ order prohibits the named defendants from enforcing the one-year law.

Following the federal judge’s order, at least one South Carolina school district, Richland 2, went ahead and enacted a new mask mandate in its schools in an effort to combat the rapid spread of COVID-19.

McMaster said Wednesday he would fight Lewis’ decision up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

“We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal,” Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hours later, he followed through.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more details.