Beaufort’s ‘lost the charm,’ city manager says. Council members threatened after vote

Members of the Beaufort City Council have been harassed in recent weeks with threatening emails for decisions they’ve made, most notably removing a member of the Elections Commission for participating in political rallies, City Manager Bill Prokop said.

The emails — and a growing, general distrust of local government — prompted a lengthy statement from Prokop at the close of Tuesday’s meeting. The uncivil responses on local issues have gone too far, he said, and must stop if the city is to maintain the charm it’s known for.

“It just bothers me,” Prokop said when he was finished, “and I had to say it.”

Prokop’s condemnation of the nastiness and calls for its end came two weeks after the City Council removed Helen Spalding from its Elections Commission. The term of Spalding, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, was terminated for organizing recent partisan political activities related to the results of 2020 presidential election while still serving on the nonpartisan board in charge of certifying the city’s municipal elections and assisting at polling places. State law mandates that members keep their distance from politics.

Since then, council members have been “harassed and threatened,” Prokop said.

Prokop said later that council members have received “all kinds of nasty” emails, including some that threatened to “come and get your family.”

“COMMUNIST PIGS!” one email sent to each of the five council members says.

“That’s just not what we’re about,” Prokop said.

Council members confirmed the threatening emails.

“It really grabs your attention,” said Councilman Mitch Mitchell.

A retired Air Force major who also served eight years active duty in Marine Corps, Mitchell noted he spent the majority of his life in uniform helping to protect the country from threats from abroad. Yet in the last few weeks, he has received more threatening emails at home than he has his entire life, he said.

Since he became mayor last year, Stephen Murray said, polarizing debates over national issues seem to have seeped onto the island. As an elected official, he said he expects criticism, but he added he’s disappointed in the “meanness” and “lack of civility” that’s developed. Murray urged residents to extend some grace to one another and to handle disagreements in a civil way.

‘Bring back civility’

At the close of each council meeting, Prokop updates the City Council and members of the public about various goings-on in the city such as upcoming work or festivals in the city. Tuesday, he spoke at length about distrust toward government, across the nation and locally.

It isn’t just the threatening emails, Prokop said.

Nationally, health officials have resigned because of threats during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Public meetings, including some “right here” in Beaufort County, are becoming unruly, he added.

In August, a meeting of the Hilton Head Council devolved into chaos as residents protesting the town’s provision requiring masks milled around the room and approached the dais to argue with the chairman.

Citing a story in “Governing,” a website that covers local and state governments, Prokop said distrust of local government has reached “supernova” levels.

Beaufort has long been known as a place where history, business and charm thrive, Prokop said, but “Let’s face it, “we’re losing the charm.”

Beaufort is a special city, and it’s his goal and the council’s to “protect it, preserve it and manage the growth for all citizens.”

If residents think the city is more than just attractive buildings and trees, “it’s up to all of us” to do better in highlighting and working to preserve the city’s charm, he said.

“If we are going to continue to be the city we want to be,” Prokop said, “we have to bring back civility and more understanding and trust.”