How will Hilton Head spend $5.2M in COVID-19 relief money? Who will get the funds?

Hilton Head Island plans to use $5.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to address a litany of big-ticket issues on the island, including the pandemic’s economic fallout and the lack of workforce housing.

The Town Council recently approved by a 7-0 vote a broad framework for how to spend the federal American Rescue Plan funds.

Town Manager Marc Orlando, who proposed the framework, in a Thursday interview stressed that town staff members are still ironing out the details on how exactly Hilton Head will use some of the federal dollars.

But Orlando said he’s working quickly to use the council-approved framework to create actionable policies and programs to roll out for the island.

The first item on his agenda: A new grant program that will award federal money to local groups that provide housing, child care, education or rental assistance to people living on Hilton Head.

The town plans to allocate $1 million of its American Rescue Plan money to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry so the nonprofit can set up the program and issue grants to organizations that have been helping underserved Hilton Head residents pay bills or eat during the pandemic.

Orlando said he’s 90% finished in drafting a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, for the program. The MOU could be completed as early as this week.

Once the document is signed, the town can transfer $500,000 to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Orlando said. (The town has received only about $2.6 million of its American Rescue Plan funds so far. The other 50% of the federal money will be sent to Hilton Head in May 2022. The town will transfer another $500,000 to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry in fiscal year 2023.)

Details on how to apply for the grants will be released later.

What is the American Rescue Plan?

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, or ARP, in early March. The ARP included $350 billion in emergency funds for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to use on a variety of projects related to the pandemic.

“This is a huge opportunity for us,” said Kim Likins, director of the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, during a Town Council workshop in June.

Local officials now have broad authority on how to spend the federal money. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has prohibited governments from using ARP dollars on only a handful of issues, such as funding tax cuts or making contributions to public employee pension plans.

Governments can use their ARP funds to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts, address the pandemic’s economic crisis, provide services to hard-hit communities, replace lost public-sector revenue, provide hazard pay to essential workers or invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Some of those spending categories are wide-ranging.

For example, Hilton Head’s government has lost more than $4 million in public-sector revenue due to the pandemic, said Orlando, who used a federal formula to calculate that number.

In other words, the town could technically use about $4 million of its $5.2 million in ARP funds on a number of projects that do not fall under the other ARP spending categories.

Hilton Head must obligate all of its ARP money by late 2024 and spend it by December 2026.

“(The ARP) will make historic investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, research and development,” President Joe Biden said earlier this year.

What else is Hilton Head planning?

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s grant program is currently the most detailed of the town’s ARP spending plans. Staff members could return to the Town Council sometime this fall with specifics on other ideas, Orlando said.

Here’s what we know so far:

