Second vaccinated SC congressman tests positive for COVID-19

A second member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation announced this week that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, tweeted Thursday that he tested positive for the virus after experiencing “minor” symptoms that morning.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.

Norman said he would quarantine for the next 10 days. During that time, he said he would continue working virtually.

Norman’s announcement comes just days after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, announced that he also tested positive for the coronavirus. Graham, who also was fully vaccinated, is the first known U.S. senator to have a positive breakthrough of COVID-19 after receiving the shots.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Carolina has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. From July 26-30 alone, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, or about 1,500 a day.

Despite the breakthrough cases, health officials maintain that the vaccine is still the safest and most effective way to combat the virus.