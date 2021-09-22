SC Supreme Court issues Heritage Act ruling, calling part of it an ‘overreach’

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a section of the Heritage Act, a controversial law protecting monuments and statutes, requiring a supermajority vote by the Legislature is unconstitutional.

In their unanimous opinion, the justices wrote that the lawmakers who initially passed the Heritage Act did not have the authority to restrict future legislatures by requiring a supermajority vote.

That means, going forward, the Legislature will only need a simple majority of lawmakers to vote in favor to remove a statue or monument.

The court upheld the part of the law that allows the Legislature to make decisions about the monuments and statues, despite the plaintiffs arguments that the decision should lie with local authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.