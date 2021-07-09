Politics & Government

Beaufort County sues its own auditor, citing his ‘failure and refusal’ to do his job

Beaufort County sued auditor Jim Beckert on Friday for “a failure and refusal” to perform his duties as an elected official.

In the lawsuit, the county alleges that Beckert has made “frequent threats or promises not to do things that state law plainly requires him to do.”

“Beckert has repeatedly sought to usurp the powers of other officials and officers and to avoid fulfilling his legal obligations when they are at odds with his own personal wishes,” the suit reads.

Beckert did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

According to the suit, the county asked the South Carolina Department of Revenue to investigate Beckert’s behavior and direct him to comply with the law, but the department declined.

The county is represented by M. Dawes Cook and John Fletcher of Charleston-based law firm Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helm LLC. It’s asking for:

What the County claims Beckert did

The lawsuit included several allegations that Beckert broke local or state law, including:

Other lawsuits against Beckert

This is the fourth lawsuit filed against Beckert in the past 12 months.

Beaufort County treasurer Maria Wall sued Beckert in August, claiming he harassed, stalked and secretly recorded her.

Three weeks later, former county chief financial officer Alicia Holland sued Beckert for harassment and verbal abuse, claiming his actions made her physically sick and led her to resign. Her lawsuit, which also includes Beaufort County as a defendant, was transferred to federal court in October.

The county sued Beckert in September over his refusal to bill Hilton Head residents for the county’s proposed law enforcement fee. That lawsuit has since been consolidated into Hilton Head’s lawsuit against Beaufort County.

On June 28, Beaufort County Council voted 6-5 to ask Beaufort County voters in November whether they want to change the county’s form of government, giving the county power to make the auditor and treasurer non-elected positions.

Beckert was last elected in 2018 and is serving a four-year term.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service