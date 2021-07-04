Beaufort Co. Council dispels Alljoy pathway rumors, but residents still don’t want it

Beaufort County Councilmembers met with Alljoy residents Thursday with hopes of clearing up rumors surrounding the proposed pathway project, but the majority of residents in attendance wanted them to abandon the project altogether.

The proposed 8-foot wide pathway will go from the Town of Bluffton, down Alljoy Road and to Thomas Lawton Road and came about in 2018 as part of a sales tax referendum, according to District 9 representative Mark Lawson. The referendum has collected $70 million in revenue since it began in May 2019, according to the county website.

Sidewalks and multi-use pathway projects will receive $10 million and $750,000 of that has been set aside for the Alljoy Road pathway. This was decided after responses were received from questionnaires sent out to the community at the time, Lawson said.

Three years later, residents are saying they would rather have proper sewage and drainage.

“It’s the cart before the horse,” said Bob Williams, a former pilot who has lived in the area 16 years.

Heavy rains cause terrible flooding in the area and the drainage ditches that are built to offset that are overrun by foliage and weeds, Williams said. This is because, according to Lawson, many of those roads are state roads, but the county “could do a better job at cleaning out ditches” located on county roads.

Williams said he and other residents have spearheaded opposition to the project and have gathered over a thousand signatures on a petition to try and stop the project.

“They don’t want to deal with the sewer or our drainage,” Williams said. “First, they want to make a worse problem to the drainage we have now. It gets so bad when we do have heavy rain that some people can’t even flush their toilets.”

Conceptual stages

The council is in the conceptual stages for the pathway, County Administrator Eric Greenway said in Thursday’s meeting at the town’s recreational center.

Several of the rumors that were addressed involved allowing golf carts on the pathway, how decisions were being made, the loss of trees in the area, and building the pathway on private property. Greenway said that golf carts would not be allowed on the pathway; that a decision for the pathway had not been made; they will build around as many trees as they can, and that the pathway will not cut across the front of anyone’s yard.

“We can stop the pathway at Thomas Lawton, we can stop it at Shad, but we need this feedback in order to continue with design,” said Brittanee Fields, senior administrative specialist for the county.

The $750,000 set aside for this pathway cannot be spent on anything other than pathways, Lawson said, so if it is not spent in Alljoy, it will go to another community in Beaufort County.

“My position on this is I want to do what y’all want to do,” Lawson said. “If you think we don’t need the bike path, if we think we want half of it, we want all of it or none of it, I’m here to support the community.”

Fields said public comments and suggestions would be welcome until the end of the month.