Beaufort County OKs $132.6 million budget. What it means for taxes and garbage rates

Beaufort County Council approved a $132.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022 Wednesday that slightly increases taxes, boosts pay for emergency medical personnel and establishes a garbage fund.

The vote was 11-0.

Administrator Eric Greenway said the balanced budget improves services and anticipates continued population growth.

Here are the highlights:

The 2022 spending plan comes days after the county had to approve a budget amendment, shifting money from other line items, because it was $5.4 million over budget. In its 2021 budget, Beaufort County froze employee raises and made cuts to departments such as information technology — a department that had seen an influx in costs due to virtual meetings and new equipment.

