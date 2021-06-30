Beaufort County OKs $132.6 million budget. What it means for taxes and garbage rates

Beaufort County Council approved a $132.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022 Wednesday that slightly increases taxes, boosts pay for emergency medical personnel and establishes a garbage fund.

The vote was 11-0.

Administrator Eric Greenway said the balanced budget improves services and anticipates continued population growth.

Here are the highlights:

The owner of a $250,000 home will see an estimated tax increase of $7.50, according to the county. The owner of a $400,000 home will pay an additional $12. The tax rate to fund operations was frozen, which will minimize the overall tax increase. However, there is a small increase in taxes earmarked to pay off debt and interest. The total number of mills approved was a tax of 64.8 mills on the dollar of assessed value of property, a .6 mill increase. County officials noted that number could change because annual revenue expectations can’t be determined until the state provides the county with final revenue numbers.





The budget is $2 million bigger because of an 8% increase of tax revenue as a result of population growth. The county’s annual growth rate has been 1.6% to 1.7% a year, according to Census estimates.

The county cut $800,000 in personnel costs by eliminating unfilled staff positions.

First responders are getting a pay increase thanks to an additional $1.97 million budgeted for Emergency Medical Services. The starting salary for a basic EMT will increase from $13.33 an hour to $15.80 hour after July 1. The starting salary for a basic paramedic will go from $14.66 to $17.42. Earlier this month, EMS employees were informed of a new $250 shift differential, on top of their regular pay, for working 48 hours. That’s up from the existing $50 for a two-day shift. The Island Packet reported in June that extended 48-hour shifts are the norm rather than the exception, and that the EMS department had blown through its overtime budget repeatedly in recent years, potentially compromising worker and patient safety.

A Solid Waste and Recycling Enterprise Fund was established to improve the service. The county had initially planned to charge property owners a user fee to drop off their trash and recycling at one of the county’s convenience centers. Instead, residential property owners will see a separate line item on their tax bills dedicated solely to trash and recycling operations. Officials said it would not raise property taxes, however.

Capital requests were cut by $2 million from the general fund because of new federal spending programs.

A $1.6 million spending increase for Parks and Recreation will expand services and explore expansion of child after-school and summer camp programs.

The 2022 spending plan comes days after the county had to approve a budget amendment, shifting money from other line items, because it was $5.4 million over budget. In its 2021 budget, Beaufort County froze employee raises and made cuts to departments such as information technology — a department that had seen an influx in costs due to virtual meetings and new equipment.

Watch Wednesday’s meeting at The County Channel’s website at www.beaufortcountysc.gov/thecountychannel.