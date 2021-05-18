SC governor hopeful Joe Cunningham is coming to Bluffton. Here’s how you can meet him

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is stopping in Bluffton Tuesday night as part of his 46-county tour campaigning to become South Carolina’s next governor.

Cunningham will be at Fat Patties on Bluffton Road for the meet-and-greet event from 6 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The event comes less than a month after he announced his candidacy, which has long-shot odds as six of the last eight governors have been Republicans.

Before his narrow 2018 win to represent the state’s coastal 1st Congressional District, Cunningham, a West Ashley attorney specializing in construction law, had never run for political office. Two years later, after a back-and-forth battle, he lost reelection to former state Rep. Nancy Mace, of Daniel Island, by less than 6,000 votes. That loss immediately prompted speculation about his next political aspirations.

No Republicans have announced plans to challenge Gov. Henry McMaster, whose 2022 reelection campaign has already begun. If reelected, the life-long South Carolina Republican stands to become the longest-serving governor in state history.

Those planning to attend Tuesday’s event can RSVP online, and a note on the event says that masks are “strongly encouraged.”