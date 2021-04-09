1 in 5 Beaufort Co. elected officials failed to report income. Here’s who faces fines

One in five local officials elected to represent parts of Beaufort County violated state law by missing the deadline to submit yearly financial disclosures and are now subject to fines from the state of South Carolina.

The forms, which include information about salary and financial gifts received, are a key window into officeholders’ compensation drawn from taxpayer dollars. They also help voters identify potential conflicts of interest.

But among some elected leaders in Beaufort County, the state-required disclosure documents, which were due March 30, appear to be an afterthought. Many of the officials who filed financial statements included varying levels of information — some didn’t disclose their other business interests, while others did. And 16 of the 77 local officials in Beaufort County didn’t file the forms by the deadline — leaving them subject to fines, according to a review by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

According to the S.C. Ethics Commission, those who do not file their Statement of Economic Interests by the deadline are subject to a $100 fine, with further fines tacked on each day they don’t file. Collectively, Beaufort County’s elected officials face at least $1,600 in fines this year.

Elected officials in the City of Hardeeville, located primarily in Jasper County with sections in Beaufort County, make up a hefty portion of that sum. Not one of its five city council members, including the mayor, filed the forms by the deadline.

Also among those facing fines: Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray, four Beaufort County Council members, two Hilton Head Island council members, two Yemassee council members, a Beaufort County School Board member and County Coroner David Ott.

One Beaufort County Council member has not filed a Statement of Economic Interest with the state during his entire four years on council.

Contacted Thursday, many of the officials said they knew of the deadline but forgot to file. They said they would quickly publish the information online. Others claimed ignorance of the law or told reporters they were following it, despite not having filed the form this year.

At least 11 filed the state-required report within hours of being contacted by a reporter.

But S.C. law is clear that all elected leaders must file the forms yearly by March 30, or face fines after a five-day grace period following that deadline. The state ethics website describes exactly what those forms are supposed to disclose, including wages received by the government, sources of private income and any gifts received because of the leader’s elected position.

These disclosures reveal how much public money officials and their immediate family members collect through their office or through government contracts with any public entity, as well as where they draw private income and the names of the organizations that reimburse them for speaking engagements.

‘Completely forgot’

A large portion, 31%, of the local officials who failed to file their statement of economic interest forms on time comes from the City of Hardeeville.

Contacted by a reporter, Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams was adamant he had filed all his state-required forms on time. Told he missed the deadline, Williams said he would contact the state ethics commission and called the instructions on the state’s website “misleading.”

The ethics website shows Williams filed his report later on Thursday.

Hardeeville Council member Bo White refused to discuss his filing. The ethics website shows he filed the report Thursday after a phone call with a reporter.

Attempts to reach Hardeeville Council members Carolyn Kassel, John Carroll and David Spisso were not successful Thursday. But the ethics website shows Spisso and Kassel filed their reports hours after an email from a reporter Thursday. Carroll filed his form later Thursday night.

Called Thursday, Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said he “completely forgot” to file the form. He said he understood that, as mayor, his financial disclosures are important but “sometimes things fall through the cracks.”

“That’s not an excuse, but it’s a reality,” he said.

The S.C. Ethics Commission website showed Murray filed his disclosure one hour after the phone call with a reporter.

Beaufort County Council members Logan Cunningham, Brian Flewelling, York Glover and Mark Lawson also did not file their economic interests by the deadline.

“I overlooked it and didn’t turn it in on time,” Cunningham said. “It’s my responsibility to stay on top of my duties as an elected official.”

The ethics website shows Cunningham filed his report at 11:58 p.m. Thursday.

Flewelling said he “mistook” the deadline. He filed his form online 15 minutes after a phone call with a reporter, according to the ethics website.

Glover said he would file the form over the weekend “since it’s in the press.” The ethics website shows that Glover has never filed a Statement of Economic Interest form while serving on county council. He was elected in 2017.

Asked about this Friday, Glover said the website was “probably accurate” and he would contact the Ethics Commission.

“I understand the Ethics Commission,” he said. “I have failed to file my reports. Let’s leave it at that. I’m going to them and asking for mercy.”

Lawson did not return a call for comment.

Hilton Head council members Bill Harkins and Glenn Stanford also did not file their reports on time, according to the ethics website. The website shows Harkins submitted his form Friday morning. He told a reporter he “totally forgot” to file it by the deadline.

Stanford, on Friday, left a message with a reporter saying he was “baffled.”

“I did file the Statement of Economic Interest, but, like you, I can’t seem to find it,” the message said. “So, I’m getting in touch with the state to see if I can sort this out.”

County Coroner David Ott, called Thursday, said he thought there was an extension to file the form, but said his daughter would complete it. The ethics website shows Ott filed his financial disclosure later on Thursday.

Beaufort County Board of Education member William Smith, who has represented parts of Beaufort, St. Helena and Lady’s Island since 2018, hasn’t submitted the forms disclosing compensation since January 2019, records show.

He said he wasn’t aware of the 2021 deadline and planned to file, adding he had “no comment” about the ethics documents.

Two Yemassee Town Council members who failed to file their forms by the deadline, Charlie Simmons and Michelle Hagan, didn’t return calls from a reporter on Thursday. Hagan filed her report Friday, according to the ethics website.

The newspapers’ inquiry may have served as a reminder for some local leaders. Since reporters began contacting elected officials about the forms, the number of missing documents has dropped by more than half.