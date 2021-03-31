SC Senate panel advances bill to allow medical marijuana use

A South Carolina Senate panel voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would allow South Carolinians with some of the most debilitating medical problems to buy and use marijuana, putting the state in line with more than 30 other states.

Known as the “Compassionate Care Act,” the bipartisan backed legislation — S. 150 — sponsored by state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, the legislation would allow for the licensed cultivation and sale of medical cannabis, adjoining South Carolina to 38 other states and Washington, states that eliminated criminal penalties for medical marijuana use, cultivation and distribution.

A handful of other states are considering similar legislation.

“We’re soon going to be at 40 out of 50 that have legalized cannabis for medical purposes,” Davis said.

It also would create a medical cannabis fund under the state’s health department that would cover costs for research done by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and the Medical University of South Carolina, drug safety education and clinical trials.

Ninety percent of dollars collected, however, would flow into the state’s main bank account.

The legislation does not include a cost study, though it does say that all medical marijuana products would fall under a 6% sales tax, making it unclear how much money the state could generate from medical marijuana sales.

And the legislation also would create an advisory board, giving the governor appointment power of 10 of the 11 members.

The bill’s sponsors — who include the Senate’s finance and judiciary chairmen — argue that medical marijuana can treat young and old people who may be suffering from debilitating medical conditions, such as seizures, cancer and neuropathic pain, reducing the need for over-the-counter medication.

But opponents including the state’s chief law enforcement officer and lawmakers on the fence worry that marijuana could get into the wrong hands, or lead to the Legislature passing legislation that leads to legal recreational use.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.