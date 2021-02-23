Beaufort County doles out $524K in tourism tax dollars to Black Chamber, other orgs

Beaufort County doled out more than a half-million dollars Monday in state tourism money, including $32,000 to the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce, despite a pending lawsuit accusing that organization of financial mismanagement.

The money allocated to the Black Chamber is just a fraction of the $524,800 the county provided this year to area organizations. Eighteen groups were awarded at least $1,000 each from the county’s Accommodations Tax Board, decisions that require final approval from Beaufort County Council.

The Greater Beaufort Port Royal Convention & Visitor’s Bureau received the lion’s share of the money: $229,300 for its tourism marketing plan.

The money is generated by a statewide 2% tax on hotels and tourist lodges. The county awards the money to groups that promote tourism to the area.

Monday’s decision comes just over two months after the county announced it would halt all payments to the Black Chamber temporarily after the chamber’s board sued President Larry Holman, accusing him of improperly firing its board, misusing money and hiding financial documents.

A judge subsequently ordered Holman to dismantle his “improperly constituted” board of directors, reinstate the old board as “lawful,” and provide board members with copies of the organization’s financial records.

Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Larry Holman stands in what will be the bottom floor of the organization’s new building in downtown Beaufort on Tuesday, November 7. 2017. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

The chamber, while not addressing the judge’s order or the makeup of the board, has “categorically” denied the lawsuit’s allegations.

In mid-December, the week of the judge’s order, the county’s finance committee voted to override the county’s decision to withhold the $32,000 proposed to the Black Chamber.

Several council members argued that Holman was “innocent until proven guilty” and that the money should be allocated. Council member Brian Flewelling said the county was risking being sued if it cut the funds.

Council Chair Joe Passiment previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette the county would reimburse the Black Chamber the $32,000 after the group submits receipts for work performed.

Monday’s final vote reaffirmed the council’s decision to award the group the money. According to the organization’s ATAX application, it plans to use the funds for “cultural tourism marketing/events.”

Asked Tuesday whether the money awarded to other groups would be reimbursed or allocated immediately, ATAX Board Chair Dick Farmer refused to comment.

Where’s the rest of the money going?

On Monday, the County Council approved the ATAX board’s recommendations to provide $524,800 to 18-area organizations.

The funds are intended to “promote tourism and enlarge the economic benefits of tourism,” according to the ordinance approved Monday.

Here are the applicants who received funding:

▪ The Greater Beaufort Port Royal Convention & Visitor’s Bureau: $229,300

▪ Historic Bluffton Foundation: $17,000

▪ Lean Ensemble Theater: $1,500

▪ Friends of the Spanish Moss Trail: $2,000

▪ Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park: $20,000

▪ Beaufort Film Society: $20,000

▪ Coastal Discovery Museum: $15,000

▪ SC Lowcountry & Resort Island Tourism Commission: $40,000

▪ Arts Center of Coastal Carolina: $4,000

▪ Hilton Head Hospitality Association: $10,000

▪ Historic Port Royal Foundation: $5,950

▪ Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce: $32,000

▪ Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association: $20,000

▪ Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association: $7,500

▪ Beaufort Area Hospitality Association: $15,000

▪ Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society: $10,500

▪ Port Royal Sound Foundation: $50,250

▪ Penn Center: $24,800