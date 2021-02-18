After SC lawmaker stormed out during abortion debate, Speaker blasts House ‘theatrics’

South Carolina Rep. Jonathon Hill, R-Anderson, speaks as the South Carolina House of Representatives meets to finish state business. 5/12/20 tglantz@thestate.com

Without naming names, the South Carolina House speaker spoke out against “petty, vindictive, showmanship” in the chamber, a reference that could only be construed as at least referring to a Republican state representative who stormed out and threw papers into the air after he missed an opportunity to introduce amendments to an abortion bill.

Anderson County state Rep. Jonathon Hill stormed out of the chamber Wednesday during the abortion bill debate, throwing his amendments onto the ground and throwing another stack into the air. Moments after, the speaker paused debate to criticize Hill’s actions.

“Yesterday was an extremely tense day. I understand that. All of you in the body understand that,” Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said Thursday in what were rare, critical remarks delivered from the podium used by lawmakers on the House floor.

Lucas did not specifically name Hill and left his remarks open to other members, though it was not immediately clear who else he was referring to. Whether Hill would face any repercussions for his behavior, such as a formal reprimand, would be a decision up to the entire 124-member House, the speaker’s spokesperson said.

“This body is designed to instill the collective will of the entire membership. This body ... is not designed to speak to the stance of a single member. While a few individuals decide to elevate their own wishes ... that behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Lucas said.

“The House floor is not a stage for your theatrics, and the body should not be held hostage to anyone’s vindictiveness.”

House members applauded the speaker’s remarks, including Hill who stood near the back of the chamber.

The moment Hill caught the chamber’s attention lasted only a few minutes, but caused a brief stir in the chamber as House Republicans were trying to wrap up debate over the Senate’s “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill — S. 1 — and after most House Democrats staged a walk out in protest of the legislation.

Hill told The State he was frustrated by Republican leadership, who invoked a procedural rule to limit amendments.

With that rule in place, Hill, who had a large stack of amendments prepared to further restrict abortion access beyond waiting until about six weeks when a heartbeat is detected, never got to file the amendments or speak on them. The self-described pro-life legislator did, however, speak on the floor against the bill which he argued did not go far enough.

Upset by the move, Hill walked out of the chamber Wednesday throwing his amendments to the ground and throwing a stack into the air.

Upon Hill’s exit, the speaker said if lawmakers want to “engage in such childish behavior” the House security — the Sergeant at Arms staff — will “make sure you’re not here with us.” Hill returned to his office in the House building and sat there until just before the House voted to pass the bill in a 79-35 vote.

Asked by The State whether he regretted his actions, Hill asked what else he was supposed to do with the amendments after cloture was invoked, saying he felt betrayed by his Republican and described pro-life colleagues.

“I didn’t hurt anybody. I didn’t say anything,” Hill said. “I tossed some papers on the floor and that’s all I did. And I did it to make a statement. I’m glad that wasn’t lost on everyone that was watching.”

Rep. Jonathon Hill just stormed out of the House chamber and tossed up all the amendments he was not allowed to file and speak on. “If you want to engage in such childish behavior” the sgts will make sure you’re not here with us,” says @schousespeaker. pic.twitter.com/L0zgytkh03 — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) February 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.