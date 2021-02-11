Third-party candidate filing fee, changes to SC election board clear House panel

A South Carolina proposal to require third-party candidates to pay a filing fee to get on the ballot cleared a House Judiciary Committee panel Thursday after bipartisan support from Democratic and Republican party leaders.

That same four-member group also agreed to forward a proposal filed by House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, to require uniformity on the county election level and also to expand the make up of the State Election Commission board, from five to nine members.

The two major political parties in South Carolina require candidates to run for elected office — $208, for example, to get run for a State House seat and $416 for a Senate seat, a state calculation based on 1% of the office salary — checks that are then sent to the State Election Commission to put on state elections.

That can be a “big burden” to state parties, which third-party candidates can avoid, said state Rep. Brandon Newton, R-Lancaster, who spoke in favor of House Bill 3262, sponsored by state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry.

As an example, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham each had to pay a $10,440 candidate filing fee. Third-party candidate Bill Bledsoe did not.

“Most people do not realize the paperwork” that is actually required of the two big state parties to get candidates on the ballot, said Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party. “The Republican Party and the Democratic Party essentially are paying for the election process through these filing fees. ... If other organizations wish to run candidates, than those parties should be required to pay the same filing fee as the Republican candidates and (the) Democratic candidates.”

A House Judiciary subcommittee adopted the bill in a 3-0 vote, with state Rep. John King, D-York, listed as not voting.

King said that did not mean he was against the proposal and plans to offer an amendment when the bill reaches the full committee.

In the hearing Thursday, King questioned why any candidate should have to pay a filing fee to get on the ballot, saying that excludes many South Carolinians who want to run for office.

The speaker’s bill — House Bill 3444 — easily cruised through the same panel Thursday.

Calling it an “extremely important” yet “simple” bill, Lucas said his proposal was born out of last year’s election and the subsequent litigation filed against the state over the request to further expand voting by removing the witness signature requirement to keep people from contracting COVID-19.

Lucas said the proposal that not only expands the election board but also gives the House and Senate say over four of the boards members — appointments neither the speaker and president have ability to name right now — was not meant to be critical of anyone.

Some State House and party leaders became frustrated with the State Election Commission last year after its director, Marci Andino, sent a letter to leaders asking the Legislature to, in part, remove the witness signature requirement to help ensure voter safety.

“South Carolina did what I think was an exemplary job in holding elections in this state,” Lucas said.

Under a change made to the bill Thursday, the board would be expanded to nine members, giving the governor appointments over five of the members. Four of the members must be members of the appointing governor’s political party. Two members must be appointed for a two-year term and the three must be appointed to a four-year term each.

The Senate president and the House speaker would be allowed to each appoint two members. One from each leader must be representative of the largest minority party in the chamber.

The Governor’s Office told The State Wednesday it looks forward to working with House members to “perfect the bill.”

“And get it to a place where both he and the General Assembly can support it,” said McMaster’s spokesman, Brian Symmes.

