SC House takes first step to pass ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban bill

A panel of South Carolina lawmakers in the House advanced Senate Bill 1, which would stop most abortions after a heartbeat can be detected via ultrasound.

Less than a week after the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill passed the Senate, it cleared its first hurdle toward passage in the House Wednesday as members of the Judiciary Subcommittee voted three to two down party lines to advance it.

The bill would only allow abortions to be performed if a heartbeat is not detectable, or up to six weeks into a pregnancy. But the bill’s opponents say that milestone occurs before many women know they are pregnant.

Under the bill, doctors who perform abortions after that period could face felony charges and could potentially lose their medical licenses. Women seeking or obtaining abortions would not be prosecuted under the bill.

Though the original text of the bill only allows exceptions in cases where the health of the mother is at risk, senators later added exceptions for cases of rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies that could lead to the baby’s death.

Lawmakers on the panel, comprised of all men, had little discussion on the bill. Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said he is against the bill because it’s unconstitutional. Several similar bills passed in other states have faced injunctions and lengthy court challenges. Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, said he thinks there are still legal questions over the bill that the courts need to work out.

Over a period of four hours Wednesday, more than 50 people testified for and against the bill, including Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

Evette called on House members to pass the bill and send it to the governor’s desk to be signed.

“As a mother, as a woman and as a leader in South Carolina, I think it’s important that I stand up to show my support for S. 1,” Evette said.

Evette said legislation preventing abortions would help women avoid feeling mental anguish later in life after receiving one. She said in the heat of the moment, women may not feel the weight of their decision.

“It’s not until after an abortion is performed that they feel the full weight mentally of what occurred,” Evette said.

“I believe we’re going to be on the right side of this,” she added.

Bill’s opponents

But Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio disagreed and testified against the bill Wednesday. Terracio told lawmakers that businesses interested in moving to South Carolina look to local and state government actions as factors in their decisions to relocate.

“People are watching, and right now, South Carolina is looking like a place that is hostile to woman, people of color and the LGBTQ community,” Terracio said.

Terracio gave lawmakers a letter signed by more than 100 businesses calling on them to vote against the bill. The businesses included Marriott, Arcadia Construction, Carolina One Real Estate, Home Advantage Realty and Home Team BBQ.

“The bill would take South Carolina backwards by forcing an unconstitutional ban on abortion and senselessly distract from the health crises facing our state,” the letter read.

In the letter, businesses warned that passing a restrictive abortion bill could scare new businesses away from South Carolina.

“Businesses and employees chose their location based on where they will feel safe and free to make the best decisions for themselves,” the letter read. “Bodily autonomy is a baseline issue, and for South Carolina’s economy to grow, women — who are half of the workforce — must have access to the healthcare services they need. Without access to baseline healthcare, women would have justifiable cause to look elsewhere for employment, harming South Carolina’s ability to recruit and retain talented workers.

Dr. Dawn Bingham, a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also delivered a letter to lawmakers signed by hundreds of medical professionals calling on them to vote against the bill. Bingham said after the bill passed the Senate last week, more than 490 medical professionals contacted the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology to voice their anger over the bill.

“This is a legislative overreach and an affront to all medicine,” Bingham said during testimony to lawmakers Wednesday.

Bingham called the regulations “medically unjustified.” She criticized Republican lawmakers, many of whom believe that government should be limited.

“The hypocrisy is palpable,” Bingham said.

The bill’s path through the Senate

After weeks of Republican debate, the “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill passed the Senate last week with a vote of 30 to 13, marking a crucial step toward the bill’s passage. One Republican, S.C. Sen. Sandy Senn, and one Democrat, Sen. Kent Williams, crossed party lines.

Controversy over the bill stemmed from whether to include exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal anomaly.

While some senators who oppose abortion argued it isn’t a fetus’ fault if their father committed rape or incest, other Republicans said the rights of the fetus have to be weighed with the rights of the mother if she was a victim of a crime.

Senators agreed last week to add in exceptions for rape and incest, but added a provision that would require doctors to report to the local sheriff’s office if a woman asks for an abortion for those reasons. They also added an amendment that would allow exceptions for cases of fatal fetal anomalies that could lead to the baby’s death.

Democrats argued that the abortion legislation shouldn’t be the legislature’s first priority in the middle of a pandemic.

Democrats and some Republicans also argued that the bill is unconstitutional and would cost taxpayers millions to defend it in court.

Anti-abortion activists have said they hope strict abortion bans reach the nation’s highest court. They say the U.S. Supreme Court is now more conservative, after former President Donald Trump added three new justices, and might be open to overturning Roe v. Wade. That landmark case legalizes abortion and restricts states’ abilities to limit access to the procedure.

The bill is expected to pass the House. Republicans gained two seats in the House in November, and last session, the House easily passed a similar “fetal heartbeat” bill.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will sign the bill into law.