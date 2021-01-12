SC Senate changes rules to require more disclosure of secret budget earmarks

State senators have changed a rule to make it easier to bring light to earmarks which have been kept secret during the the budget process.

Under the change, information about earmarks have to be made available upon request, including who made the request, how much was requested, if the project was funded and an explanation of the project before the budget is adopted.

The change comes after The State reported in 2019 lawmakers approved spending at least $20 million in vague budget earmarks, attaching the secret money to state agency budgets without public knowledge.

The hidden projects included $2 million for tennis courts in Sumter, $500,000 for a Lancaster County nature trail, and $300,000 for a public golf and swim club in Barnwell County.

Gov. Henry McMaster has called for an end of the practice of undisclosed earmarks.

“No matter how deserving the project, the practice itself undermines the public’s trust and confidence in their government,” McMaster wrote in a letter accompanying his executive budget proposal.