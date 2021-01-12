Trump calls rally speech ‘totally appropriate’ when asked about role in Capitol riot

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to take responsibility for last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and defended the speech he gave to supporters beforehand.

“If you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television. It’s been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” he told reporters when asked about his role in the violent riot.

Lawmakers from both parties have blamed the siege on the president’s rhetoric. He’s continuously made false claims that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him, and during the Wednesday rally, urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill.

House Democrats have introduced one article of impeachment against the president for “incitement of insurrection” following the attack.

Multiple social media platforms have also suspended or banned the president’s accounts, citing the risk of more violence.