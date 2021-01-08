Graham called ‘traitor’ by crowd at DC-area airport. ‘You know it was rigged!’

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was heckled by a crowd at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday after breaking with President Donald Trump following the riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

Videos show several people yelling at the South Carolina senator, calling him a “traitor.” One woman shouts, “You know it was rigged! It’s gonna be like this wherever you go for the rest of your life. Audit the vote!”

During Wednesday’s Congressional vote to certify the results of the Electoral College, Graham, who had become a strong ally of Trump, pleaded with his colleagues to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough.... It is over,” Graham said on the Senate floor. “I prayed Joe Biden would lose. He won. He’s the legitimate president of the United States. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on January 20th.”

“Trump, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today... all I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful,” Graham continued.

Warning: The following videos include strong language.

Some more video of Lindsey Graham being called a “traitor” by Trump supporters at the Reagan airport while surrounded by security.



pic.twitter.com/2vZjYSWyk5 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 8, 2021

A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021

Trump has made baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud and challenged the results of the election for months. He spoke at a rally of his supporters on the National Mall on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College vote. A mob of pro-Trump rioters then stormed Capitol building as Congress was in session, forcing evacuations.

Lawmakers from both parties blamed Trump’s rhetoric for the following riot at the Capitol that led to at least five deaths, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot and killed by police.