More SC health care workers refused or deferred COVID-19 vaccine than expected

Health care workers hesitant about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have contributed to the sluggish pace of vaccinations in South Carolina, which ranks 47th among states in its vaccine administration rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The South Carolina Hospital Association, which advocates on behalf of the state’s hospital systems, is pushing for the relaxation of vaccination guidelines in part because hospitals are struggling to find enough frontline employees who want to be vaccinated.

“During the past few weeks, many individuals meeting Phase 1a criteria have refused to receive the vaccine or have asked to defer their opportunity to receive it until a later date,” SCHA spokesman Schipp Ames said.

He said hospitals had asked that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control allow them to begin vaccinating individuals outside their own health systems after finding that vaccine vials often contained more doses than originally anticipated and that fewer eligible individuals than expected were willing to receive a vaccine.

As of Friday, just under 71,000 of the 350,000 South Carolinians who fall into Phase 1a, the state’s initial vaccination stage that encompasses front line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, had received a first dose of vaccine, according to DHEC.

Another 84,000 have scheduled a vaccination appointment, the agency said.

During a meeting Thursday with DHEC officials, executives from a number of South Carolina’s largest hospital systems requested more flexibility to inoculate residents outside the Phase 1a designation, citing the failure of health care workers to sign up for vaccinations.

Patrick Cawley, chief executive officer of Medical University of South Carolina Health, said the hospital system’s initial vaccine response rates tracked with studies that show that people split roughly into three categories: those who get the vaccine immediately, those who take a wait-and-see approach and those who decline the vaccine.

“There’s been a couple dozen studies done. And we’re finding it roughly goes like this,” he said at Thursday’s board meeting.

“A third take the vaccine right away. They’ll schedule it almost as soon as they can get it. And then a third, don’t schedule right away. That’s the group that doesn’t, they say they want it, but they don’t want to take it right away. And they’re scheduling on the end of our scheduling. And then you got about a third who are not going to take it right now. They’re saying absolutely no.”

Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director, said Friday the agency does not know how many health care workers have opted not to receive the vaccine, but said the issue of vaccine hesitancy was on its radar and something it had been “working very hard to overcome and combat” through education.

DHEC officials have made the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine a frequent talking point on the agency’s regular media briefings, and in mid-December state epidemiologist Linda Bell, a top DHEC official, released a statement tailored specifically to vaccine-hesitant Black South Carolinians encouraging them to take the vaccine.

“Unfortunately, groups that have the most skepticism are the same groups that have the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths,” Bell said. “We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated. When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated.”

Physicians at some of South Carolina’s largest health systems made similar statements when publicizing the arrival of the vaccine at their facilities last month, but hospital spokespeople have been less willing to talk about vaccine hesitancy within their system’s own ranks.

When asked how many employees had opted not to receive the vaccine, representatives from MUSC, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health either said they did not know or declined to answer, responding instead by providing how many employees had received the vaccine.

“Currently 66% of our MUSC teams have received the first dose of the vaccine,” spokesman Montez Seabrook responded via email when asked about comments the hospital’s vice president made to DHEC about vaccine hesitancy. “We are extensively educating our teams about vaccine efficacy and safety to address any hesitancy concerns.”

Lexington Medical spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said Tuesday that about 75% of the 8,000 people the hospital offered a vaccine had been vaccinated or were scheduled for a vaccination.

She said the 25% who had not responded to the vaccine offer had not necessarily declined to receive it, and that she did not know how many employees had refused the vaccine.

A spokeswoman for Prisma Health, the state’s largest hospital system, said it wasn’t possible to say how many employees had opted not to receive a vaccine because the federal vaccination system only records how many vaccines have been administered.

As of Tuesday, Prisma had vaccinated more than 10,000 health care workers and was dosing more than 1,000 people per day, spokeswoman Tammie Epps said.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which is conducting ongoing research into the public’s attitudes about COVID-19 vaccinations, last month released the results of a survey that found 27% of respondents said they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated, even if the vaccine was free to the public and scientists had deemed it safe.

People who work in health care settings were slightly more likely to say they would decline the vaccine than the average respondent, with 29% reporting they would not get vaccinated, the survey found.

Vaccine hesitancy was highest among Republicans, people ages 30 to 49, rural residents and black adults.

The primary reasons respondents gave for their reluctance to receive the vaccine included concerns about side effects, lack of trust in its safety and effectiveness, and fear over the role of politics in the development process, the study found.

About half of Black adults who said they planned to decline the vaccine cited a general aversion to vaccinations and concern that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine might infect them with the virus, according to the survey.

Some health care workers struggle to access vaccine

While some health care workers aren’t taking advantage of their opportunity to get vaccinated, others are upset at the bureaucracy they say is involved in getting a shot.

Among them is Christine Wright, a prison nurse who lives south of Charlotte.

Wright, who is in the group of people eligible to get the vaccine first, said the closest place she’s found that provides vaccinations is more than an hour’s drive from her home in York County.

She’s written state legislators and Gov. Henry McMaster seeking help finding a place to get vaccinated, but said she’s yet to receive any information.

“When I read that health care workers don’t want it, I’m sitting here screaming ‘I want it,’ ‘’ said Wright, a nurse for 43 years.

“Now, we’re seeing hospitals saying we are sitting on this vaccine, it’s getting ready to expire,’’ Wright said. “I agree, let’s open it up to the public, but I cringe when the governor comes along and says all you (health care workers) sign up, and if not, you go to the back of the line. I’m attempting to sign up.’’

Wright, 65, worries that she could contract the coronavirus from one of the inmates she treats. Inmates at the minimum security prison often leave the facility on work details, then return later in the day.

“They work during the day, but the guys are coming in off the street and I’m having to quarantine them for 10 days,’’ she said.

Among those she’s written is Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat who said the state should allow more people to be vaccinated because he’s hearing that those eligible now aren’t getting the vaccine.

Major hospital executives have come to state health officials with the same request.

At Thursday’s DHEC board meeting, Cawley, the MUSC Health CEO, sought permission to move on to the next group of vaccine recipients if the hospital system continues struggling to get people to sign up.

“If all of a sudden I can’t get people to (sign) up, we should move on to the next group,” he said. “You let hospitals and health systems make that decision, I think you will fulfill the original principal of getting more shots done quickly.’’

Other states, including North Carolina, have already moved on to subsequent vaccination stages, but South Carolina’s next phase (1b), which includes people 75 and older and “frontline essential workers” like firefighters, police officers and teachers, is not expected to begin until next month.

South Carolinians who fit the Phase 1c designation, which includes all people ages 65 to 74, anyone 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions and a variety of other “essential workers” such as information technology and communications professionals, are currently slated for vaccination in early spring.

DHEC makes changes to speed vaccine rollout

While DHEC has yet to provide hospitals all the flexibility they’ve requested, it has made several recent updates to its vaccination guidance to hasten the pace of the state’s inoculation campaign.

This past week, health officials broadened and clarified the categories of health care workers included in Phase 1a to encompass individuals in more than two dozen health professions and set a Jan. 15 deadline for eligible health care workers to schedule a vaccination appointment or risk losing their priority status.

The agency also revised its criteria for transitioning to the next phase of vaccinations after consulting with the governor’s office.

DHEC originally said it would move to Phase 1b after 70% of eligible Phase 1a individuals had been vaccinated, but will now take other factors into consideration, such as balancing vaccine supply against demand and the rate at which vaccination appointments are being scheduled.

Health officials said they plan to assess on Jan. 15 whether to extend Phase 1a vaccinations or move on to Phase 1b.

“We’ll be talking with a lot of our partners to make that decision,” Traxler said Friday. “We will be working with the governor’s office, the hospital association and the hospitals, as well as other partners in the state to make that decision as a state.”

They also announced Friday that hospitals should begin offering the vaccine to inpatients 65 and older who don’t currently have COVID-19 to expedite the inoculation of South Carolina’s most vulnerable residents.

Several of the state’s hospitals that believe they’re on the cusp of vaccinating all interested Phase 1a individuals would like DHEC to provide them even more flexibility, including the ability to immediately begin administering vaccines to people who meet Phase 1b, and when appropriate, Phase 1c criteria, as soon as a drop-off in appointments from earlier phases occurs, but health officials have yet to grant that request.

“We are seeing a lot of people in 1a who have not gotten a vaccination yet,’’ DHEC’s acting director, Marshall Taylor, said at Thursday’s board meeting. “We just want to make sure before we move on that those people have that opportunity. The health care community right now is so key to dealing with the pandemic.’’

Beth Goodyear, an 85-year-old Irmo resident who falls into Phase 1b, said she’s frustrated she can’t yet get the vaccine.

“I would be much safer if I had the vaccine,’’ she said. “It’s just a shame that it’s out there, and they are telling people it’s there, but they aren’t set up to give it.’’

A retired nurse, Goodyear said she’s tried to be safe by wearing a mask and staying at home, but she has to go out sometimes to see her husband in a nursing home or to go to the grocery store.

Goodyear said she called DHEC twice, but couldn’t get any answers. She said she was told to call back on Jan. 15 and on Jan. 18. She’s also called drug stores and grocery stores to see when they might have the coronavirus vaccine, but hasn’t learned much.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Richland Democrat and outspoken critic of the vaccination rollout, on Friday urged health officials to make vaccines available to people like Goodyear immediately and said that shots should be offered at large sites, such as the State Fairgrounds, to ensure equal vaccination access.

Vaccinations are currently only available through hospitals and at long-term care facilities as part of a federal pharmacy program.

In his letter to DHEC, Harpootlian said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules allow more flexibility than the agency has shown.

“There is no reason to wait until Jan. 15,’’ Harpootlian wrote in his letter to DHEC’s acting director. “DHEC’s current policy that 70 percent must be vaccinated before moving to 1B (the next category) is not consistent with the best public health guidance or the reality our medical professionals tell us they see on the ground.’’