Trump impeachment vote ‘as early as mid-next-week,’ House Democrat says

Katherine Clark, assistant House speaker, said that if Mike Pence don’t invoke the 25th Amendment to impeach Trump, the House can vote next week. AP

Democratic U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, assistant House speaker, said the House Democrats are eyeing a vote to impeach President Donald Trump as early as “mid-next week.”

“Donald Trump needs to be removed from office. And we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy,” Clark told CNN.

“We know that we have limited time, but that every day that Donald Trump is president of the United States, is a day of grave danger. So we can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly,” she continued.

In 2020, Trump became just the third president to be impeached before he was acquitted by U.S. Senate. No president has ever been impeached twice.

Clark’s remarks come as more lawmakers call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday following the president’s remarks at a “Save America Rally.”

The New York Times reported that Pence doesn’t support invoking the amendment, which requires the support of a majority of Cabinet officials.