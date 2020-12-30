Beaufort city manager recovering from cardiac bypass surgery, interim manager appointed

Bill Prokop, Beaufort city manager. City of Beaufort Government

Beaufort city manager Bill Prokop underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Health University Medical Center Tuesday, city officials announced Wednesday. Prokop, who is still in the hospital, will recover at home for four to six weeks once he is discharged.

Assistant City Manager Reece Bertholf will fill in for Prokop as interim city manager during the recovery period.

City of Beaufort communications manager Kathleen Williams declined to give details on the reason for Prokop’s surgery, citing his privacy.

“All the department heads and staff and elected officials wish him a very speedy recovery and hope that it won’t be too long before he’s back here,” Williams said.