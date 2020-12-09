COVID surge ‘worst it has been’ in SC as McMaster, health leaders urge prevention

Even though a vaccine is on the way, a post Thanksgiving holiday surge in positive COVID-19 cases put South Carolina’s public health leaders on high alert and called on the state’s residents to continue following precautions to wear masks and social distance.

“It appears many people have let their guard down,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “I know we have fatigue from all of the things that we need to do, but now is not the time for us to let up ... Now is the time to redouble our efforts.”

Hours before, South Carolina’s public health agency once again logged more than 2,000 positive cases on Wednesday. It was the sixth straight day that new cases grew by more than 2,000 in the state.

“It makes this last week the worst it has been for us since the beginning of this pandemic,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said.

More than 230,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for the novel virus since March when the state first started to report positive cases and 4,289 have died, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State health leaders remained confident on Wednesday that the state should receive thousands of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

They said the state should get limited doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, the latter of which has been given clearance for use in Canada and in the United Kingdom, which gave out the vaccines this week.

McMaster urged patience when it comes to receiving the vaccine.

“What we have to remember: this is going to be a slow process,” McMaster said. “We have worked on the distribution system for some time ... Even though the vaccine is coming, we have a long way to go until we have managed our way through this virus.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.