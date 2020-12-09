After 12 years and ‘a fabulous ride,’ Beaufort ‘Mayor Billy’ passes gavel to successor

After 12 years leading the City of Beaufort as mayor, Billy Keyserling passed the gavel to fellow council member Stephen Murray on Tuesday.

The mayor, known to most folks as “Mayor Billy K” — or “Mayor Billy,” rather than the formal “Mayor Keyserling” — became just Billy for the first time in years, although he plans to remain active in Beaufort.

“It’s been a fabulous ride for me,” said Keyserling, 72. “There’s never been a higher honor than to serve as the mayor of my hometown, to feel productive, but most importantly to be part of a team.”

After serving 12 years, outgoing Mayor Billy Keyserling sits at his computer on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 where he video conferences with city leaders at his home in Beaufort. Once out of office, Keyserling plans to devote his time to the National Park Service Reconstruction Era National Historical Park. “Can’t do the two at the same time,” he said as he showcased the many works of folk art covering the walls of his penthouse. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Keyserling used his last moments as mayor to preach about how nothing can be accomplished without teamwork, and he thanked fellow council members and city staff for their support during his service on three different councils.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“After even being in the legislature, I never found my voice until I sat in that chair,” Keyserling said, pointing to the mayor’s seat.

In one of his first meetings as mayor, someone came in screaming and yelling, he said. He looked over his shoulder, wondering who they were talking to.

“I realized it was me, and I had to respond,” Keyserling laughed. “That’s why I say loudly as I can, Mr. Mayor — Stephen — we’ve been such good friends. You’ve been such a part of the team. You’ve put a few thorns in our side, but there was no poison on them, it was always honey, and most of them blossomed well. You’ve been a fabulous teammate, and I’m so proud to know that you’re going to be our mayor.”

Keyserling then shared some encouraging words to newly sworn-in council members Neil Lipsitz and Mitch Mitchell before turning to the crowd and saying, “Thank you.”

Everyone stood and applauded.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We know you’ve given everything you’ve possibly could to your position as mayor,” City Manager Bill Prokop told Keyserling. “We’ve all marveled at your dedication to your work and your commitment to your city. No mayor has ever worked harder than you did. It has always been clear that you love this city.”

Prokop, a friend of Keyserling’s, said the mayor has inspired everyone. He “always wanted Beaufort to be the city that leads the way, sets the standard for collaboration, civility, and making good decisions,” the city manager said.

Keyserling, again met with a standing ovation, was handed a framed and signed photo of council that Murray’s twin daughters, Genevieve and Josephine, helped unwrap in front of the crowd of about a couple dozen. Then, the former mayor and the new “first kids” posed for a picture together.

Murray, 39, was sworn into the mayor’s position with his wife, Melissa, and daughters beside him.

Stephen Murray, left, waves to passing cars on Mossy Oaks Road in Beaufort while campaigning for mayor with his family on Tuesday afternoon. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Murray beat former council member Mike Sutton in last month’s election.

In his first speech as mayor, Murray quoted the “Man in the Arena” portion of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Citizenship in a Republic” speech.

“I think they are appropriate tonight as Mayor Billy closes another chapter in over 20 years in the arena of public service,” Murray said. “Billy has served our hometown with distinction and has guided us with a steady hand of civility and inclusion while proactively lifting us up to meet our challenges head on.”

Beaufort and the region are better today because of Keyserling’s leadership, Murray said.

The two men bumped fists before Murray continued his speech, which included a nod to past and current council members.

He said he’s proud of every member of “Team Beaufort” and how the city provides “high-quality services with integrity and compassion, operate transparently, and seek to be more accessible to the public we serve in a hospitable way each and every day.”

“I realize that I’ve got very big shoes to fill and much to learn, but I’m committed to the work, and I’m thankful for so many of you who ... stand with me, always ready to share your knowledge, take up the work that needs to be done or pick me up when I stumble,” Murray said.

City of Beaufort Facebook

He said his priorities will be ensuring quality services and core functions, but stewardship of the city’s future — ”our investments, our policies, our regional relationships” — would be a major theme of his tenure.

And again, the crowd rose, applauding.

Outgoing councilmembers Nan Sutton and Mike McFee were also honored Tuesday. Sutton chose not to seek another term after first being elected in 2016, and McFee, who served as mayor pro tem and was first elected to council in 2008, lost his bid for reelection.

Sutton and McFee said it was an honor to serve on council, and McFee added, “hopefully, I’ll be back.” Shortly after the election, McFee told The Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet that he hadn’t thought about whether to run for Murray’s vacated seat. A special election will be held soon to fill it.

The Beaufort City Council has four council members and a mayor, all elected at large to four-year terms. All have the same voting power during regular public meetings. The council sets city policy, passes an annual budget, guides planning priorities and directs the city manager to carry out directives and oversee day-to-day city operations.