Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics & Government

A Sunday night fire damaged Hilton Head leader’s home. She’s ‘keeping the faith’

A house fire Sunday night caused damage to Hilton Head Island Town Council member Tamara Becker’s home on Bradley Circle.

The fire started before 3:15 a.m. in the back of her home in an outdoor kitchen area.

Becker, her husband, Dale, and three dogs, Harrison, Sammy, and Victoria, were able to exit the home safely. Becker woke up to the sound of smoke alarms.

“There was a lot of smoke,” she said. “There was a time we didn’t know where Sammy was, but we found him and we are incredibly grateful that our family is safe.”

Four fire engines and two medic units responded to the fire around 3:15 a.m. and had the fire under control by about 4:15 a.m.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fire crews remained on scene until just before 9 a.m., according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue.

The fire, which Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said has not been deemed suspicious, caused significant damage to the exterior of Becker’s home and the floor of the dining room.

Becker said working with fire rescue personnel brought her comfort during a scary time.

“Hilton Head is very blessed to have the fire and rescue personnel that we have. It is a world class, exceptional department filled with compassion and professionalism,” she said.

IMG_7720.jpg
New Hilton Head Town Council member Tamara Becker joins re-elected member Bill Harkins, Mayor John McCann, Town Manager Steve Riley and council member Marc Grant on Dec. 4 for their first time on the dias together. Not pictured: re-elected council member Tom Lennox and council member David Ames. Katherine Kokal, The Island Packet.
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Becker’s insurance company, and her family is staying with friends while her home is repaired.

Becker said she is “keeping the faith,” and has some advice for homeowners.

“Those fire alarms must be checked. They work. They save lives, and they save property. Everyone should be cognizant of that,” she said.

Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service