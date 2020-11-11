A Sunday night fire damaged Hilton Head leader’s home. She’s ‘keeping the faith’

A house fire Sunday night caused damage to Hilton Head Island Town Council member Tamara Becker’s home on Bradley Circle.

The fire started before 3:15 a.m. in the back of her home in an outdoor kitchen area.

Becker, her husband, Dale, and three dogs, Harrison, Sammy, and Victoria, were able to exit the home safely. Becker woke up to the sound of smoke alarms.

“There was a lot of smoke,” she said. “There was a time we didn’t know where Sammy was, but we found him and we are incredibly grateful that our family is safe.”

Four fire engines and two medic units responded to the fire around 3:15 a.m. and had the fire under control by about 4:15 a.m.

Fire crews remained on scene until just before 9 a.m., according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue.

The fire, which Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said has not been deemed suspicious, caused significant damage to the exterior of Becker’s home and the floor of the dining room.

Becker said working with fire rescue personnel brought her comfort during a scary time.

“Hilton Head is very blessed to have the fire and rescue personnel that we have. It is a world class, exceptional department filled with compassion and professionalism,” she said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Becker’s insurance company, and her family is staying with friends while her home is repaired.

Becker said she is “keeping the faith,” and has some advice for homeowners.

“Those fire alarms must be checked. They work. They save lives, and they save property. Everyone should be cognizant of that,” she said.