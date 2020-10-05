Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics & Government

Have questions for Senate candidate Jaime Harrison? Here’s how you can ask them live

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club is organizing a virtual town hall for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison on Oct. 20.

The virtual event will be streamed live on the group’s Facebook page and on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

COL_senatedebate11
Jaime Harrison and Senator Lindsey Graham face off in the South Carolina U.S. Senate debate at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

People planning to watch the event should submit questions to Mike Bogle at mbogle3@verizon.net, the event description says.

“I will be sure to ask every single one on Tuesday,” the description says. “And remember, this event will be recorded and stored on the Northern Beaufort, SC Democrats FB page, so you can hear Jamie’s responses to all y’all’s questions.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This past weekend, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Harrison squared off in their first U.S. Senate race debate at Allen University. The two candidates argued over issues such as COVID-19 and the Supreme Court.

COL_senatedebate12
Jaime Harrison and Senator Lindsey Graham face off in the South Carolina U.S. Senate debate at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club is one of four Democratic groups representing Beaufort County, according to a group spokesperson. It serves the area from Yemassee to Fripp Island.

Profile Image of Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Business

Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels

Health Care

St. Louis County eases restrictions; governor set to travel

Business

Clyburn asks federal officials to probe SC gov grant program

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service