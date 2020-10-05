Have questions for Senate candidate Jaime Harrison? Here’s how you can ask them live

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club is organizing a virtual town hall for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison on Oct. 20.

The virtual event will be streamed live on the group’s Facebook page and on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Jaime Harrison and Senator Lindsey Graham face off in the South Carolina U.S. Senate debate at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

People planning to watch the event should submit questions to Mike Bogle at mbogle3@verizon.net, the event description says.

“I will be sure to ask every single one on Tuesday,” the description says. “And remember, this event will be recorded and stored on the Northern Beaufort, SC Democrats FB page, so you can hear Jamie’s responses to all y’all’s questions.”

This past weekend, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Harrison squared off in their first U.S. Senate race debate at Allen University. The two candidates argued over issues such as COVID-19 and the Supreme Court.

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club is one of four Democratic groups representing Beaufort County, according to a group spokesperson. It serves the area from Yemassee to Fripp Island.