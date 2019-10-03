How you can see 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in Beaufort Co. on Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK

Beaufort County voters will have the chance to hear from another Democratic presidential hopeful.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will host a town hall event in Bluffton on Saturday. The campaign stop will be held at USC Beaufort Recreation Center at 1 University Boulevard.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 5 p.m.

Harris’ visit comes as she’s trying to gain ground in the early primary state. A recent Winthrop Poll of likely voters in the state’s Feb. 29 Democratic primary election had Harris fourth, at 7 percent.

That’s more encouraging than new CNN polls that showed Harris polling at 3 percent in South Carolina.

Candidate Joe Biden maintains a strong advantage in South Carolina, with 37 percent of likely Democratic voters in the Winthrop poll favoring the former vice president.

Harris, 54, was California’s attorney general for six years before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

She joins a growing list of Democratic candidates to visit the area. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Julian Castro have all passed through Beaufort Co. in their bid for the nomination.

This will be Harris’ 11th trip to the state. Before the town hall in Bluffton on Saturday, she plans to attend a Charleston County Democratic Party event in North Charleston.