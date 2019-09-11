Catch these 2020 Democratic presidential candidates at USC next week

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential nominees The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election.

Four candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will stump at the University of South Carolina for a town hall next week.

The USC College Democrats are hosting the presidential town hall series at Russell House Sunday and Tuesday, featuring three candidates who have made the national debate stage and who have active campaigns: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Indiana; Julian Castro, former U.S. housing secretary during the Obama administration; and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Also on the schedule is Robby Wells, a South Carolina native who is listed as a goodwill ambassador and international spokesperson for the International Human Rights Peace Commission, a non-government organization based in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Wells, who made an appearance at the S.C. Democratic Party’s convention in June, has failed to meet the donor or poll threshold to make it onto the national debate stage.

When to see them:

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Wells will hold a roundtable discussion in the Russell House SEC meeting room. Then, in the Russell House ballroom, Castro speaks at 3:45 p.m. followed by de Blasio at 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., Buttigieg will speak on the Russell House patio.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas visited the campus earlier this year.

Junior Ashley Harrington, events director for the USC College Democrats, said the group has invited every 2020 Democrat to campus in the months leading up to the state’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary.

“Our goal is to have USC students hear directly from candidates in order to increase their civic engagement and to be more educated about individual candidates in the highly contested Democratic primary race,” Harrington said.

The College Democrats, Harrington said, want to make sure “students see the diversity between the candidates.”