Want to run for Bluffton mayor or Town Council? Better apply soon

Tuesday marked the first day candidates could file to run for Bluffton Town Council and mayor. The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and candidates have until noon Sept. 6 to file, according to a news release.

On Nov. 5, Bluffton voters will cast ballots for the office of mayor, now held by Lisa Sulka, and two seats on Town Council, held by Dan Wood and Harry Lutz.

To run for a seat, candidates must:

Council members are paid $10,000 a year; the mayor is paid $15,000 per year. All positions are four-year terms.

According to the release, residents may check their voter registration status and verify their polling locations with the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. Residents must be registered by Oct. 4 to vote in the election.

