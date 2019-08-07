Want to run for Bluffton mayor or Town Council? Better apply soon

How to cast your vote using South Carolina’s voting machines Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you're new to the state or need a refresher, South Carolina's voting machines are simple to use.

Tuesday marked the first day candidates could file to run for Bluffton Town Council and mayor. The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and candidates have until noon Sept. 6 to file, according to a news release.

On Nov. 5, Bluffton voters will cast ballots for the office of mayor, now held by Lisa Sulka, and two seats on Town Council, held by Dan Wood and Harry Lutz.

To run for a seat, candidates must:

Be a registered South Carolina voter and reside in the Town of Bluffton

Complete the nonpartisan filing form on the South Carolina Election Commission website

Pay a fee of $100 for council seats and $150 for mayoral seat and deliver payment to Town Hall, 20 Bridge Street

File a Statement of Economic Interests with the South Carolina State Ethics Commission

Council members are paid $10,000 a year; the mayor is paid $15,000 per year. All positions are four-year terms.

According to the release, residents may check their voter registration status and verify their polling locations with the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. Residents must be registered by Oct. 4 to vote in the election.