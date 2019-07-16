Will Mark Sanford make a 2020 run against Donald Trump? SC GOP says take a hike

Sanford: Trump’s ‘shithole’ comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important Sanford says Trumps ‘shithole’ comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sanford says Trumps ‘shithole’ comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important

Former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford is considering a 2020 primary run against President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican Party’s take? Take a hike — on the Appalachian Trail, to be precise.

First reported by The Post and Courier, Sanford confirmed to The State on Tuesday he will decide within the next month whether he’ll try to take on Trump.

The two men have had a testy relationship over the past year, when Sanford was running for re-election to the U.S. House. Instead of backing the incumbent, Trump on Twitter endorsed Sanford’s opponent, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, on the day of the June 2018 GOP primary. Arrington defeated Sanford but ultimately lost in the 2018 general election to now-U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat.

Since that time, Trump’s standing with the South Carolina Republican establishment has only grown stronger.

“The last time Mark Sanford had an idea this dumb, it killed his Governorship. This makes about as much sense as that trip up the Appalachian trail,” said S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick, referring to Sanford’s affair while in office with an Argentinian woman.

Sanford, in his second term as governor in 2009, ultimately acknowledged the affair after he initially told his office that he was away hiking on the Appalachian trail but was actually on an extramarital tryst. He would go on to serve three terms in Congress after he left the S.C. Governor’s Office, sitting in the 1st District seat he originally held for three terms in the 1990s.

But in an interview with The State on Tuesday, Sanford vehemently denied that he was running against Trump out of revenge, or as a way of taking a stand against Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric that Sanford while in office often decried as helping to unleash “inner demons” in the American public.

He insisted he was only at this point driven to consider a presidential bid out of his lifelong anxiety about the rising national debt, which has ballooned under the Trump administration and is not, Sanford said, being sufficiently debated among the two dozen Democratic candidates for president.

“I’ve been upfront about what I’ve said” about Trump, said Sanford. “I’ll say what I have to say. But that is not the purpose here.”

Sanford said his allies told him “the presidential platform is the loudest microphone in town and you out to do it. It affords a level of confrontation that simply starting an advocacy group does not. So we’ll take it one day at a time and see.”

Asked whether he was implying his presidential bid would be just to make a point and not to actually win, Sanford demurred: “Let me take one step at a time.”

Underscoring the extent to which Sanford is undecided on his next steps, he said he has not had serious conversations yet with the operatives and consultants who would help him develop the infrastructure to run a presidential campaign.

He did, however, say that his phone has been ringing “nonstop” since Tuesday morning, with some of those calls coming from those who might like to work for him.

Sanford said he is currently working out of a “cubby hole” office staffed by two volunteers.