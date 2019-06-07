Cunningham challenger plans Beaufort event on Monday. Here’s where you can meet her

Joe Cunningham the day after defeating Katie Arrington for SC Congress seat Congressman-elect Joe Cunningham holds a press conference after a call by his opponent Katie Arrington, conceding the race. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Congressman-elect Joe Cunningham holds a press conference after a call by his opponent Katie Arrington, conceding the race.

Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing is expected to formally announce a challenge against Rep. Joe Cunningham for Congress on Monday before a stop in Beaufort in the afternoon.

A news release from Landing’s campaign says the conservative Republican businesswoman will officially throw her hat in the ring for the District 1 seat at 11 a.m. at the Cooper River Room in Mount Pleasant.

She then will host a meet and greet at 2:30 p.m. at Panini’s on the Waterfront, located at 926 Bay Street in Beaufort.

Landing was elected to Mount Pleasant Town Council in November 2017, according to the town’s website, which also says she has 32 years of experience as a financial planner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cunningham is the first Democrat to represent the 1st District in Congress since 1981. Last fall he defeated Republican Katie Arrington to take the seat previously held by Mark Sanford.

In January, Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert of Bluffton became the first Republican to file with the Federal Election Commission to challenge Cunningham.

Logan Cunningham of Bluffton, a teacher on Hilton Head Island who is not related to Joe Cunningham, also filed to run in May.

S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents District 99 in Berkeley and Charleston counties, has been reported as a potential candidate.

“I’m strongly considering a run for Congress in 2020,” Mace told The State in May. “I really feel that in that district that folks are looking for somebody who is truly fiscally conservative.”