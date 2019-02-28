Beaufort’s docks are getting a new operator. What waterfront changes could be coming?

After decades under the same management, Beaufort’s waterfront docks are getting a new operator officials believe could lead to more investment for improvements to draw well-heeled tourists and improve public access.
The city is set to hand off the Downtown Beaufort Marina operations to Safe Harbor Marinas, which operates dozens of marinas throughout the country and three in the Charleston area. A lease agreement will be negotiated in the coming weeks.
The marina will continue to be owned by the city.
“This is an opportunity to reinvest in the downtown marina,” Mike Sutton, a member of committee that vetted potential operators, told City Council this week. “This operator’s the only one that presented a plan to invest in the marina.”
City officials declined to discuss potential terms of the new agreement while the contract is being negotiated. The city receives a percentage of marina revenue under a current contract with manager Rick Griffin expiring in June 2019.
The marina includes 1,000 feet of dock space, with about 55 boats docked on a long-term basis, Griffin said last year. Transient boaters make up about 50 percent of the business, spending money via higher dock fees, buying fuel and supplies, eating in downtown restaurants and taking the marina’s courtesy car to local stores.
Griffin plans to retire as the current contract ends. The city views the transition as a chance to revamp its waterway entrance.
Five operators initially expressed interest in a public proposal and two submitted bids, city manager Bill Prokop said. Beaufort Marine Services LLC submitted the other bid.
A committee of five vetted the choices.
“Safe Harbor came to the top of the pile,” Prokop said.
Safe Harbor was chosen after other cities reported increased business and millions of investment after contracting with Safe Habor, Prokop said. Potential facility upgrades, improved access and accommodations for smaller recreational boats and paddle crafts would be among the considerations with the new lease..
The right operator is a chance to attract “high dollar-value” tourism that could boost business downtown, committee member Alan Dechovitz said.
City Council approved negotiating a lease with Safe Harbor on Tuesday, with the contract to come back before the council for approval. Council members asked that Safe Harbor representatives participate in a public workshop before the terms are final.
