New administrator is first woman to take Beaufort Co.’s top position

After months of uncertainty over the future of the position, Beaufort County Council has selected a fresh face as the county’s new administrator.
And she’s the first woman in the county’s history to be hired in its top spot.
Ashley Jacobs — currently assistant county administrator in Aiken County — beat out 70 other applicants and two other finalists for the county’s top job, according to a county news release. Her first day will be April 15.
“Beaufort County Council is pleased to welcome Ashley Jacobs to our organization and community,” Beaufort County Chairman Stu Rodman said. “Selecting a county administrator is the most important hire Beaufort County Council undertakes. The knowledge, experience and leadership that Ashley brings to the table will help us continue to build upon our mission and achievements for both our workforce and county residents.”
Council unanimously selected Jacobs over the other two finalists, Marc Orlando, Bluffton’s Town Manager, and Eric Larson, the county’s director of environmental engineering and land management.
“I think she’s an excellent choice,” Councilman Michael Covert said Thursday. “All three finalists were awesome, but she has an impeccable resume. She will be a true asset moving forward.”
Jacobs is native of South Carolina with more than 20 years of local government experience in the state.
Jacobs said Thursday that her three top priorities when she starts the job are to implement council’s strategic goals; improve economic development through tourism and job creation; and to finalize 2020’s county budget.
She will have a starting salary of $190,000 annually, interim administrator John Weaver said Thursday. She will make approximately $7,500 more than former administrator Gary Kubic, who retired in Sept. 2017.
Jacobs’ background includes community and economic development, emergency management, disaster preparedness and mitigation, parks and recreation and public safety, the release said.
“(Jacobs) has a broad background of experience,” council vice chairman Paul Sommerville said Thursday. “She’s a native daughter, which I think has some value. She knows South Carolina fairly well.”
She previously worked as the executive director for the Greater Lake City Community Development Office in Lake City, S.C.; deputy county administrator for Dorchester County; assistant county administrator for Richland County; and senior environmental planner for the Central Midlands Council of Governments in Columbia.
“Beaufort County is not only a place that’s rich in natural beauty, history and culture, but it also has an exciting future,” Jacobs said. “I look forward to living and working there.”
“I am committed to implementing County Council’s strategic goals, serving the community the best of my ability, being responsive to identified needs, and ensuring that residents and visitors have a positive experience when they interact with the county.”
The position of administrator has been in flux for over a year after Kubic’s 2017 retirement.
The job was nmext handled by Josh Gruber, formerly Kubic’s deputy director, who was named interim administrator before he left in July for a position as Hilton Head Island’s assistant town manager.
Tom Keaveny — formerly on Gruber’s staff as county attorney — then became interim county administrator July 23.
In October, Keaveny stepped down as interim administrator after council members voted to investigate the legality of his decision to award a consulting contract to Gruber for $24,000 from Aug. 6 to Oct. 8, with options for 30-day extensions at $12,000 apiece.
Weaver, the former attorney for Lancaster County, has been in the interim role since October, and said Thursday that he plans to help Jacobs transition into the office for approximately two weeks when she starts in April.
