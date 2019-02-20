New member appointed to Hilton Head U.S. 278 committee after vice chair resignation

Sarah Stewart, a Hilton Head native islander, has been named to the Town of Hilton Head Island’s volunteer U.S. 278 corridor committee.

The decision was approved by Hilton Head Town Council on Tuesday.

Stewart replaces DeJuan Holmes, who resigned from his position as vice chairman on Feb. 4.

In June, Holmes admitted to allegations that he an affair with the Hilton Head Island High School principal on school grounds. The allegations led to his resignation from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in April 2016.

The volunteer committee meets Thursday afternoons at Town Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The U.S. 278 committee was chosen to represent local interests during the corridor project — which is managed by the S.C. Department of Transportation. Among the projects being considered is widening the bridges to Hilton Head, a move that would impact land owned by native islanders in the Stoney community..

With Stewart’s appointment, the number of native islanders on the committee rises to three.

Although the committee was billed by former Mayor David Bennett as an opportunity for native islanders to participate in the project, the committee’s charter has since been expanded to include island-wide interests, Town Council member and U.S. 278 committee liaison Marc Grant said earlier this month.