Hilton Head proposes funding Island Rec playground over paving a dirt road. Here’s why

Facing a “use-it-or-lose-it” deadline on a $200,000 federal grant, the Town of Hilton Head Island may shift money set aside to pave a north end dirt road to a playground at the Island Recreation Center, according to a proposed amendment to the grant plan.
“Because of time constraints with (the) use of the HUD funding, we are going to be bringing forward an amendment,” Marcy Benson, the town’s senior grants administrator, told Town Council members Tuesday. “That’s the playground at the Island Rec Center, because it’s ready to move forward in a quick manner.”
Cobia Court — a 0.3 mile stretch of road located off Squire Pope Road — was listed for paving in the 2017-2018 annual plan. The project was expected to cost $120,769, according to town documents.
It was to be paid for with a community development block grant issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Such grants target projects in low- to moderate-income areas, according to the HUD website.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Benson told Town Council the funds will expire if they’re not used by April 2019.
Council member David Ames, who sits on the town committee overseeing paving projects, told The Island Packet the Cobia Court plan can’t move forward because the town hasn’t been able to obtain permission from all the adjoining property owners.
Calls to several residents on Cobia Court for comment over two days were not returned.
The Island Recreation Center completed a two-year renovation project in January that originally included the playground. The playground was sponsored by the Hilton Head Kiwanis Club. Work there has not begun.
Dean Cochenour, the club’s president, said Tuesday that “due to the size and magnitude of (the playground), we are seeking grants and assistance from the town.” He said the club has been seeking a place on the island for an accessible playground for several years.
The proposed amendment now faces a 30-day public comment period and a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 27 at Town Hall.
Comments