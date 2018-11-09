A Beaufort protest targeted a Trump decision this week. Here’s why hundreds showed up

Dozens of protesters lined a Beaufort block Thursday evening to protest President Donald Trump removal of Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general.
About 200 people from local Indivisible chapters throughout Beaufort County carried signs and lined Boundary Street near Scott Street for an hour-long protest starting at 5 p.m., Beaufort Indivisible member Carol Corbin said.
The group joined an organized nationwide event in raising concerns about protecting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.
The group argued for Matthew Whitaker, who Trump appointed as acting attorney general, to recuse himself from the investigation.
“We believe this a is a move on Trump’s part to limit the investigation or shut own the investigation, and we feel that is a threat to democracy,” Corbin said.
The event was one of hundreds planned throughout the country. Planning began about a year ago to prepare for actions that might affect Mueller’s investigation, Corbin said.
