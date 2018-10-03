Beaufort wants to grow business and add jobs. Here’s the guy they hired to help do it

A new city of Beaufort hire will be tasked with working to grow business and jobs in the area.
The city hired David Prichard as community and economic development director, it announced Wednesday. The newly expanded position replaces planning director Libby Anderson, who retired Monday after 22 years with the city.
In addition to overseeing planning, Prichard will also be asked to pursue city goals of drawing tenants to its 160-acre business park and adding higher-wage jobs.
The prospect of hiring an economic development director came up during budget talks three years ago.
City efforts to draw businesses to the Beaufort Commerce Park have largely been handled by city manager Bill Prokop and City Councilman Stephen Murray in recent years. Anderson gave the city six-months notice ahead off her retirement and city officials decided economic development would become part of the expanded role for her replacement, Prokop said.
“It’s a natural fit there,” he said.
Prichard will start Nov. 13 at an annual salary of $100,000, Prokop said. He is the development services director for Maryville, Tennessee, where he oversaw the city’s planning department and worked with downtown community organizations, a city news release said.
The new hire isn’t the only senior staff move at City Hall.
Matt St. Clair, a retired Marine Corps colonel, was hired in September as director of public projects and facilities and military liaison. He replaced Neal Pugliese, who oversaw the completion of the Boundary Street road project, a new day dock and energy upgrades to city buildings.
St. Clair will oversee proposed drainage improvements, long-term park plans and upgrades to the city’s Arsenal building in addition to any other building projects.
The city plans millions of dollars in drainage projects to help solve flooding issues. Planning for flooding and anticipated effects of rising sea levels is part of a three-year plan city officials developed early this year.
Public works director Lamar Taylor plans to retire at the end of the year and the future of the position hasn’t been decided, Prokop said.
Comments