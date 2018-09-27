Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway will be on Hilton Head this Friday. Here’s why

A counselor to President Donald Trump will be on Hilton Head Friday, the chair of the Beaufort County Republican Party confirmed Thursday.
Kellyanne Conway will be a special guest at a private event and fundraiser being put on by Katie Arrington’s campaign, said Sherri Zedd, chair of the Beaufort County Republican Party.
“Kellyanne Conway is going to be at an event on Friday,” said Zedd. “And she’s not coming in her official White House capacity or using her White House title. She’s a special guest and her participation is not a solicitation of funds.”
Arrington is the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district.
According to a flier sent to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette from the Greater Bluffton Republican Club, the private event is taking place in a Hilton Head home on North Calibogue Cay Road.
Michael Mule’, a spokesperson for Arrington’s campaign, did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.
