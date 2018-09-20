Beaufort chamber, city going to court over ownership of popular festivals

The nonprofit business advocacy organization for northern Beaufort County sued the city of Beaufort this week over ownership of two popular festivals.
The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce said in a 37-page lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday that the city violated the organization’s constitutional rights in denying a request to host the Beaufort Shrimp Festival next month. It also says the city falsely represented its ownership of chamber festivals in trademarking names to the events last year.
In the lawsuit, the chamber asks for the trademarked names, for an injunction against the city and for damages from the city for money the city makes off the names, lost sales and other damages and legal fees determined by a jury trial.
Chamber officials and their Beaufort attorney, Ashley Twombley, said Wednesday the court filing was the last option after discussions throughout the year and a final request for arbitration in August were unsuccessful.
“The chamber did not take this action lightly,” Twombley said. “They understand the significance of taking action against the city.”
The City Council met behind closed doors to receive legal advice related to the chamber Tuesday. The city learned of the court filing Wednesday, city manager Bill Prokop said.
In a statement Thursday, Prokop called the filing “unfortunate” and said the city was “deeply disappointed.”
“We believe the interests of both the chamber’s members and the citizens of Beaufort would be better served by using member dues and taxpayer dollars on civic projects, infrastructure development and community improvements, not legal proceedings,” Prokop said in a statement Thursday.
This story will be updated.
