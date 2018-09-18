Wish you had more of a say in how Beaufort County creates public parks? Here’s how you can

If picnics and walking trails are your thing, a new Beaufort County parks plan may provide the space and place to do both.
What’s more, the county wants to you to help plan the parks.
It’s set two public hearings on the draft plan for the parks.
The sessions will be held Oct. 2 at Beaufort County Council Chambers, and Oct. 4 at the Bluffton Branch Library. Both sessions run from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
According to the draft, the county wants to develop new parks at 16 sites. Another 12 existing parks could get added amenities ranging from restrooms to camping areas and places along local waterways designated for canoeing and kayaking. Additionally, residents can make suggestions for park rules.
“These sessions are (the public’s) chance to provide feedback on the direction of the program,” Stefanie Nagid, the county’s passive parks manager, said Monday. She urged residents to examine the plans before the meetings.
Nagid has been working on the plan since March.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for the public to voice their opinions,” she said. “I’ll be taking notes and we’ll look at what’s said and determine whether we should make any changes.”
Nagid said the county plans to post the results of the sessions to the county’s website.
