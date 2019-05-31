Rumbling explosions of lava atop Mount Etna create fireworks over city, video shows

Mount Etna erupts, spewing lava Mount Etna is back in volcanic action. Two new fractures opened at the base of the southeastern crater, emitting lava flows from an altitude of approximately 9,842 feet on May 31, 2019, according to the Italian Institute of Volcanology. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mount Etna is back in volcanic action. Two new fractures opened at the base of the southeastern crater, emitting lava flows from an altitude of approximately 9,842 feet on May 31, 2019, according to the Italian Institute of Volcanology.

Italy’s Mount Etna began erupting in spectacular fashion Thursday, turning the night sky red with spewing lava and flaming debris.

The fireworks began around 3 a.m. May 30, with loud bursts of lava spewing “from new fissure vents” on the northeast and southeast sides of the volcano, according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

And the activity “appears to be intensifying,” reported The Watchers, with “large lava flows...resulting in amazing night-time imagery.”

The 10,900-foot volcano towers over the large port city of Catania, Sicily, and “has one of the world’s longest documented records of historical volcanism, dating back to 1500 BCE,” according to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program.

Eugenio Privitera, of the Catania National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, told The Express that Catania’s populace don’t appear to be in danger from the eruption.

“We are starting a new eruptive phase of Etna which could end soon or last months,” The Express quoted him saying. “The phenomena are all confined to the summit area of the volcano and do not constitute a danger to inhabited centers and people, but the flow of tourists in the area must be controlled for their safety.”