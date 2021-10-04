National

10 people injured when driver plows car into 7-Eleven store, California officials say

A driver ran into a 7-Eleven store Sunday in San Leandro, California, and injured 10 people, officials said.
A driver plowed a car through a 7-Eleven in California, officials said.

The car slammed into the storefront Sunday afternoon, according to Alameda County Fire.

At least 10 people were injured, fire officials said. Six people were sent to a hospital for their injuries.

No one was seriously injured, according to the fire department.

The crash is under investigation, but witnesses told KGO the driver accidentally drove into the store instead of backing out.

More than 4,000 people are injured each year in car crashes through buildings, according to the Storefront Safety Council. The group worked with the Texas Traffic Institute at Texas A&M University to create a database of more than 22,000 accidents.

Drivers crash into buildings about 60 times a day, and kill nearly 500 people each year, the council reported.

Most crashes are due to driver error or pedal error.

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
