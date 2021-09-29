TSA confiscates knife hidden in flyer’s shoe, then lets them board flight, officials say

TSA officers found a 2-inch knife in a traveler’s shoe on Sept. 28, 2021, at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Knives are allowed on flights if they are placed in a checked luggage. Transportation Security Administration

A knife was found concealed in a passenger’s shoe in a Utah airport Tuesday, federal transportation officials said.

The traveler went through security at the Salt Lake City International Airport when agents discovered the 2-inch blade, spokesperson of Transportation Security Administration Lorie Dankers told McClatchy News.

TSA agents located the knife around 7 a.m., and Salt Lake City police were called in to the security checkpoint, Dankers said.

When I travel, I occasionally pack small items in my shoes to save space. That's not what was going on here.️ @TSA officers discovered this knife in the shoe of a traveler departing @slcairport Tuesday. Good reminder as to why you're asked to remove your shoes during screening. pic.twitter.com/zgZrRg7vdu — TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) September 28, 2021

Police did not arrest or cite the traveler at the time and allowed them on their flight.

However, the traveler could later face a civil penalty or fine from the federal agency for concealing the weapon, Dankers said.

Under the policy, individuals can be fined up to $13,910 per violation. Though several factors are considered before a fine is levied, including the significance of the security risk, past violation history and the nature of the violation, whether it was deliberate or accidental.

Tuesday’s discovery wasn’t the only time a passenger tried to go through security with a blade.

One notable instance happened in July 2019, when a passenger tried to pass security at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with a knife hidden in a bouquet of flowers, Dankers said.

But the traveler could have stowed it away in a checked luggage without an issue.

In this July 2019 photo, TSA officers discovered a knife hidden in the stems of a bouquet of flowers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Transportation Security Administration

Knives are prohibited from carry-on luggage, but they are allowed in checked luggage, according to TSA policy.

Guns can also be transported in checked luggage depending on local, state and international rules.