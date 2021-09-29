Dog ‘can’t stop smiling’ — but it’s for a very sad reason, California shelter says

One of California’s countless shelter dogs has become a hit on social media for a truly odd reason: He can’t stop smiling.

The dog, named Jasper, lives at Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter, where officials have determined his beguiling smile is actually due to a medical disorder.

“He looks happy on the outside, but that’s not how he feels,” the shelter wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “Jasper has an unknown condition that affects his facial nerves, causing them to pull back into a constant smile. Sadly this is uncomfortable for him and causes lots of twitching.”

Jasper’s story came to light when the shelter featured him in a video that has racked up 14,000 views and 1,300 reactions in the past day.

Complete strangers have declared their love for his “cute baby face,” while others have stepped up with offers to help pay for his treatments. Some suggest that should start with Botox injections.

Shelter officials told station CBS13 they suspect the “eight-pound Chihuahua mix” has a neurological condition that could cost more than $4,000 to treat.

The same condition also makes his ears stick up, the station said.

A fund drive is underway to raise money for Jasper’s medical care, some of which must go to treat kidney troubles, officials said.

“Right now we’re working to get him an MRI and other tests to figure out what might be going on and develop a treatment plan from there,” the shelter wrote.

“We are intent on trying to give him a happy life, but the tests and treatment will be very expensive. ... We’re also hoping to find this sweet boy a home.”

