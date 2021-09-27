Woman waving down traffic after fight with boyfriend is run over twice, Texas cops say

A Texas woman was run over twice and killed after getting out of her boyfriend’s truck during an argument.

A Texas woman was hit and killed while trying to wave down highway traffic following a fight over “relationship issues” with her boyfriend, according to Houston-area police.

The couple were leaving from a bar and grill before 3 a.m. Monday, driving and arguing along a frontage road adjacent to I-45, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

As the fight continued, the boyfriend stopped the truck at an intersection, the sheriff’s office said. The woman then got out and ran toward the highway.

She made it across several lanes of traffic, trying to wave down cars as she went, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.

As she moved southbound in the dark, a man behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu — also heading south — was coming home from work and did not see the woman before striking her, the release said.

Seconds later, she was hit by a second vehicle, a minivan, according to investigators. The driver of the minivan told police she could not see the injured woman lying in the road.

“That’s what the boyfriend is saying, that she had her arms raised up. Witnesses saw that she ducked down, trying to pick up something,” Arturo Chavez with the sheriff’s office told KTRK. “She got hit by one car, then one car right after that, like almost simultaneously.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Neither of the drivers that hit her were found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division is continuing to investigate.

