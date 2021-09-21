Watch Kentucky native Kinsey Rose wow Kelly Clarkson on season premiere of ‘The Voice’

Kinsey Rose, a native of Kentucky who now lives in Nashville, joined Kelly Clarkson’s team on the season premiere of “The Voice” Monday. NBC screenshot

Eleven years after moving to Nashville to pursue a music career, Kinsey Rose had her biggest moment in the spotlight Monday on the season premiere of “The Voice.”

And Rose, originally from Louisville, did not disappoint as two coaches turned their chairs for her.

The native of Kentucky sang “Cowboy Take Me Away,” originally performed by The Chicks. Her commanding voice led Kelly Clarkson to turn her chair within five seconds.

As Blake Shelton pondered whether he would do the same, Clarkson made sure Rose would not have to make a decision between the teams. When Shelton turned around, he realized Clarkson had blocked him from adding Rose to his team.

Coaches are only allowed to use one block during the blind auditions.

“That’s because he didn’t like you well enough to hit the button sooner than I did...” Clarkson joked to Rose when she was done performing.

Rose, 35, now joins Team Kelly for the 21st season of the show. A singer on Clarkson’s team has won the show three times during her seven seasons as a coach on the show.

“Was not expecting that!!!!” Rose said on Instagram of Clarkson blocking Shelton. “She’s freaking awesome.”

Shelton told the singer she was in good hands on Team Kelly.

“I loved Kinsey’s voice. It had purpose,” Clarkson later said. “It’s a good storyteller type of vibe.”

Rose’s independently-released 2015 album, “Fair Weather Love,” included a song featuring country music legend Vince Gill. Her most recent album, “Honky Tonk Treasures,” was released earlier this year.

A native of Louisville who attended duPont Manual High School, Rose said she packed up her guitar and moved to Nashville with her dog when she graduated from college. She started playing piano and writing songs when she was 10 years old, she said.

Her biography states she has performed at some of Nashville’s popular venues, including Legend’s Corner on Broadway and at Bridgestone Arena during Nashville Predators games.