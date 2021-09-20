Pregnant woman fakes nausea so couple can steal BMW during test drive, WA troopers say

A silver 2012 BMW X5 is shown outside a car dealership. A couple is accused of stealing the vehicle during a test drive on Sept. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Washington. Washington State Troopers

A test drive at a Washington car dealership turned violent last week, officials said.

A couple is accused of stealing a 2012 silver BMW in Auburn after attacking the car dealership employee, Washington State Patrol said.

It’s not the first time their scheme has worked.

Once in the car, the woman told the employee she felt nauseous and needed him to pull over, officials said.

Then the man punched the driver and the woman pepper sprayed him, officials said. They also threatened the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying they would pull a gun if he didn’t.

The employee left the vehicle and the couple drove off, leaving the worker stranded on the side of State Route 167, near the interchange to State Route 18.

Troopers suspect the couple committed a similar crime at a car dealership in Tukwila on Aug. 19. The town is nearly 18 miles north of Auburn.

The pair arrived at the Auburn dealership driving a gray 2014 Honda Accord EX-L — the same vehicle reported stolen from the Tukwila business.

Officials said the Honda had a temporary tag on the back of the vehicle and an Arizona license plate on the dashboard.

Washington State Patrol asked the public to contact detective Ruth Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov or 425-401-7719 if anyone has information on the incidents.

Officials asked the public to not approach the two if they or the vehicles are spotted. Call 911 instead.