National
26-year-old swept to sea still missing after ‘extensive search,’ California cops say
A 26-year-old was swept out to sea off the California coast, authorities said.
A group of beachgoers called 911 on Sunday after seeing the man get carried away. The San Jose man was visiting Davenport Beach when he went missing.
“Beachgoers called 911 and an extensive search with multiple agencies took place,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Monday on Facebook. “Search efforts are still ongoing in the Davenport area.”
The sheriff’s office did not say what the man was doing when he got swept away or what the conditions were at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 831-454-7646.
Davenport Beach is a State Park-owned beach that’s easily accessible, according to California Beaches website. There’s a large, rocky tunnel at the north end of the beach and several rock arches.
Comments