Where the bison roam in Hawaii is for sale for $32 million. See the gorgeous property

The Hanalei Bison Ranch, the largest piece of land listed on the North Shore of Kauai, Hawaii, is for sale for $32 million.

The property includes three residential dwellings on 229 acres of land with far-reaching views of Hanalei Valley, mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Bison and talapia fish are being raised and tropical fruit orchards grow on the ranch, which is made up of six individual parcels of varying topography.

“The lower flat lands act as the bison ranch and agriculture grounds and the higher elevations serve as the residential sites facing west with stunning ocean views and year round sunsets,” according to the official property listing.

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana happens to be a neighbor, as well.

In total, the residences set on a bluff have nine bedrooms, seven baths and 6,966-square-feet of living space.

“From the bluff, the land descends to a riverside plateau offering additional home sites, agricultural improvements and further development potential, according to the official property listing. “In addition to the three residential dwellings, there are also two barns, four wells and the ability to build at least five more residential dwellings and two additional guest houses.”

The property is near Princeville, convenient for shopping, dining, tennis and golfing. The property allows direct access to Hanalei River and Hanalei Bay for canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddling, boating, fishing and surfing.

“Designated an American Heritage River, the Hanalei River, which borders part of this estate, flows north 15.7 miles from 3,500 feet up on the slopes of Mt. Waialeale, flowing by the Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge, and emptying into crescent-shaped Hanalei Bay,” according to the listing.

“Having a ranch of this size with river access to Hanalei Bay is pretty much as rare as it gets,” listing agent Neal Norman of Hawai’i Life told Mansion Global. “Anyone interested should plan a trip to Kauai to check it out…they will be awestruck by the crazy-amazing views.”

Norman told Mansion Global the residences on the property could use some “TLC.”

In 2021, Kauai has seen 10 sales over $10 million this year, compared to one sale at $10 million at this time last year, according to Hawai’i Life.