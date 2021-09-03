Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

A man holding a baby and gun during a road rage shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, fired shots at three women, injuring one, police say. Photo from Cincinnati Police Department.

A man armed with a gun is accused of holding a baby as he fired at three women during a road-rage shooting in Ohio, police say.

The bizarre scene unfolded after two women crashed their vehicles in Cincinnati on Wednesday. A 54-year-old woman said she and another driver were involved in the minor collision that didn’t cause any damage and “words were exchanged” afterward, according to police.

“I’m gonna go get my man,” the 54-year-old recalled the other woman telling her, police said. “You better go get yours.”

About half an hour later, 31-year-old Ladon Penn arrived and walked into a home before reappearing with gun, police said.

A screenshot from a video obtained during the investigation captured Penn holding a handgun in his right hand while holding a baby with his left arm, police said. Another screenshot shows him pointing the gun while holding the baby.

Penn is accused of shooting at the 54-year-old and two women with her. A bullet ricocheted and grazed the 54-year-old’s forearm, police said.

She was treated for the minor gunshot wound at the scene.

Officers arrested Penn and found a 9mm handgun shortly after he left the scene of the shooting with the other woman, police said.

Penn was charged with felonious assault, child endangering and having weapons while under disability.

In Ohio, a defendant can be charged with having weapons under disability if they’re a fugitive, under indictment or convicted of a violent felony, under indictment or convicted of a felony drug offense, drug dependent or a chronic alcoholic or under adjudication of mental incompetence.

Penn was in jail on bonds totaling $150,000.