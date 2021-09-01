A cow got trapped in tree as floodwaters rose during Hurricane Ida. How did it get out?

A rare rescue unfolded in Louisiana this week as crews worked to free a cow trapped in a tree.

The bovine is seen wriggling high above floodwaters as a pair of workers use a chainsaw to carefully cut away the branches one by one, according to video posted to Facebook by St. Bernard Parish officials. The animal was found stuck near Florissant after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday.

The powerful system dumped over 10 inches of rain across parts of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi, causing significant flooding that overtopped levees in some cities.

Louis Pomes, with help from parish government employees Tyler Acosta, Roy Ragan Sr., and David Palmer assisted in the rescue, parish officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. Video of the rescue racked up more than 54,000 views as of Wednesday morning, and viewers thanked officials for their quick action.

It’s unclear how long it took before rescuers were able to free the cow.

McClatchy News reached out to St. Bernard Parish officials on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

“OMG. Blessings to these guys,” one woman commented on the parish’s Facebook page.

“That would be a pretty cool feeling freeing the cow,” wrote another. “Good job!”

St. Bernard Parish is located about 10 miles east of New Orleans.

